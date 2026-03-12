Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Assists from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Grimaldo (suspension) assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Grimaldo's floated ball to the back post Wednesday setup the lone Bayer Leverkusen goal in their 1-1 home draw versus Arsenal. In addition to his assist, the wide-midfielder contributed three tackles (two won) and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Grimaldo has played the full 90 minutes over seven successive appearances (all competitions),

