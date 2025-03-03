Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Grimaldo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Grimaldo was back amongst the goal contributors during Saturday's win. The wing-back popped up and provided an assist while bombing forward with aplomb due to all the space he was afforded. Grimaldo has plenty of upside against any opponent, and when he's handed this sort of space he has the ability to cause issues for anyone.

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
