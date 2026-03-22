Alejandro Grimaldo News: Assists twice in 3-3 draw

Grimaldo assisted twice to go with seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Grimaldo assisted Patrik Schick twice as he provided his sixth and seventh assists of the season. He has 13 goal involvements so far this season in 22 Bundesliga games. He created three chances in the game to make it nine games in a row where he has created at least two chances. He continues his run as Leverkusen's main set-piece taker as he attempted seven crosses, including four corners.