Alejandro Grimaldo News: Available after ban

Grimaldo will be available to play again in all competitions after being ineligible in the last Bundesliga draw against Bayern.

Grimaldo is an essential player for his team, helping in both attacking and defensive work on the left flank and sharing set pieces with Aleix Garcia, so he'll likely be active for the remainder of the season. The wing-back is in good form after scoring and assisting once over his last two games played across all competitions. His return could lead Ernest Poku back to the right side and Montrell Culbreath to the bench.