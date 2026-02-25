Alejandro Grimaldo News: Brillant performance in tie

Grimaldo recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Olympiacos.

Grimaldo was a nonstop weapon down the left flank and came inches from finding the net around the hour mark, ripping a vicious left-footed strike from a tight angle that thundered off the crossbar. He also whipped in the service for Patrik Schick's early headed look and kept Olympiacos under siege with relentless set-piece pressure. Grimaldo stuffed the stat sheet with five shots, five tackles (four won) and a season-high three interceptions, capping off a dominant two-way performance with the MVP trophy.