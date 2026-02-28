Alejandro Grimaldo News: Efficient in service

Grimaldo had five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

He didn't get an assist, but Grimaldo was stellar in his efforts to put in good balls for teammates and kept the Leverkusen attack going despite an early setback. He should have better production results if he maintains this efficiency against Hamburger SV. The side has allowed 32 goals in Bundesliga play through 22 games.