Alejandro Grimaldo News: Inefficient in service

Grimaldo recorded three shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Hamburger SV.

Grimaldo had a good stretch late in the season but only logged one assist in his last six matches of what was an otherwise successful campaign. He'll be an important part of Leverkusen's plans next season in both the Bundesliga and Europa League, but he'll need to be more efficient with his service in order to bump up his assist total from eight in the 2025-26 season.