Alejandro Grimaldo News: Nets brace Saturday

Grimaldo scored a goal while taking six shots (four on goal), crossing 12 times (four accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Grimaldo scored in the 30th and 44th minutes while leading Leverkusen in shots, crosses and chances created during the victory. The goals wer ehte first since March 7th for the wing-back as he's combined for five goal involvements, nine shots, 10 chances created and 24 crosses in his last three league appearances.