Alejandro Grimaldo News: Nets one Saturday

Grimaldo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Grimaldo recorded his first league goal since Jan 10, putting him at six goals with five assists on the season. He's also maintained consistency, starting in all 21 games played this season, managing to keep a starting role even after coming back from injury.