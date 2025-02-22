Alejandro Grimaldo News: Only lacking end product
Grimaldo took an off target shot, crossed 19 times (seven accurate) and created seven chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel.
Grimaldo was held off the scoresheet, but was the main creator for Leverkusen leading the team in both crosses and chances created. The wing-back has combined for 10 chances created and 30 crosses with one assist over his last three Bundesliga starts.
