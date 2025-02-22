Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Only lacking end product

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 8:57am

Grimaldo took an off target shot, crossed 19 times (seven accurate) and created seven chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Grimaldo was held off the scoresheet, but was the main creator for Leverkusen leading the team in both crosses and chances created. The wing-back has combined for 10 chances created and 30 crosses with one assist over his last three Bundesliga starts.

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now