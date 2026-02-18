Alejandro Grimaldo News: Provides assist Wednesday

Grimaldo had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing four times (two accurate), creating two chances, making three interceptions and four tackles (winning three) during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Grimaldo set up Patrik Schick in the 63rd minute assisting Leverkusen's second goal while leading the team in crosses, chances created, interceptions and tackles during the victory. The assist was the first in the Champions League since October as he's combined for two goal involvements, seven shots, five chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances in the competition.