Grimaldo finished a very well-taken goal, assisted by Ibrahim Maza, to tie the score late in the match. His creative performance was impressive once again, creating four chances while also contributing defensively with three tackles. The Leverkusen left wing-back has continued to be one of the team's most well-rounded players, recording nine goals and five assists in just 20 matches across all competitions this season. That total leaves him only two goal contributions shy of last season's output despite playing 28 fewer matches. Grimaldo has clearly found his best form, playing the full 90 minutes in every game and remaining a key piece for Leverkusen at both ends of the pitch.