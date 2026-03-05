Alejandro Grimaldo News: Sends in a dozen crosses
Grimaldo took two shots (one on goal), crossed 12 times (four accurate), created two chances and made two interceptions during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamburg.
Grimaldo was held off the scoresheet but led Leverkusen in both crosses and interceptions during the victory. The wing-back has combined for five shots, 10 chances created and 27 crosses over his last three league appearances.
