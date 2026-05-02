Alejandro Grimaldo News: Sets up late insurance goal

Grimaldo had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing five times (one accurate), creating six chances, making three interceptions and five tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Grimaldo set up Patrik Schick in the 89th minute while leading Leverkusen in crosses, chances created, interceptions and tackles during the win. The assist was the first since March 21st for Grimaldo as he's combined for 10 shots, 12 chances created and 22 crosses over his last three starts.