Alejandro Grimaldo News: Sets up lone Leverkusen goal

Grimaldo had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing six times (three accurate) and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Grimaldo set up Patrik Schick in the 32nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Leverkusen in both shots and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement since March 1st for Grimaldo who has combined for two shots, four chances created and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.