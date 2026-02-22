Alejandro Grimaldo News: Solid effort
Grimaldo generated three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin.
Grimaldo put up 10 crosses with three shots during the loss to Union Berlin on Saturday. He's collected one goal and assist in the last seven league appearances, totaling 33 crosses and 11 tackles in that span, with five goals and assist on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now