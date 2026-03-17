Alejandro Grimaldo News: Strong in service

Grimaldo recorded 13 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Grimaldo was a service machine, whipping in 13 crosses and also taking five corner kicks. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to connect with a teammate in this elimination game. He's likely to have better luck offensively against Heidenheim though, as the side has conceded 58 times in Bundesliga play this season.