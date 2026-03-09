Alejandro Grimaldo News: Won't play against Bayern

Grimaldo will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Grimaldo picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will miss Saturday's showdown against Bayern due to suspension. The left wing back has been a locked-in starter on the left flank for the Werkself all season, so his absence creates a real hole in the starting XI and forces a tactical reshuffle. Ernest Poku is expected to step into the role against the Bavarians, similar to the previous occasions when the Spaniard was forced to miss time.