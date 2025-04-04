Alejandro Mayorga Injury: Forced off against Xolos

Mayorga left the pitch with an undisclosed problem during Friday's game versus Tijuana.

Mayorga succumbed to an issue towards the end of the match, but the severity of the situation is currently unknown. The defender has been active lately, making multiple clearances and at least one interception in three consecutive starts. In case he's dealing with a significant injury, his place on the left flank could be filled by either Raul Sandoval or a more offensive-minded Johan Rojas.