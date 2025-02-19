Alejandro Mayorga News: Delivers assist in win

Mayorga assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-0 victory against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Mayorga rescued a quiet performance with his pass for Diber Cambindo's goal in the 23rd minute of this match. The wing-back made his sixth start of the year, while the assist was his first during that period. He should remain a source of defensive contributions and occasional playmaking stats in upcoming fixtures.