Alejandro Mayorga News: Delivers assist in win
Mayorga assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Leon.
Mayorga contributed to the opening goal as he dribbled from midfield and passed to Johan Rojas in the 16th minute of Friday's match. The full-back has now assisted twice in 11 appearances, and he's averaging 3.1 duels won, 1.2 tackles and 0.7 chances created per game this season. He's not a safe starter considering that Rojas has sometimes been deployed at left wing-back, but the fact that the team achieved a good result with both players on the field should increase the chances of that happening again in the future.
