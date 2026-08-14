Alejandro Primo Injury: Remains in rehab

Primo (shoulder) is still in recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent in April as he wasn't training in recent weeks and not mentioned by coach Luis Castro in the first presser of the season.

Primo spent last season as Levante's third choice goalkeeper behind Mathew Ryan and Pablo Cunat, so his continued recovery is unlikely to carry much impact for the club's plans. Once back fit in the coming weeks or months, the keeper will find back the same role he hold last season under coach Luis Castro.