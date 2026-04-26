Alejandro Rego News: Assists against Atletico Madrid
Rego assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid.
Rego delivered a cross which set up Gorka Guruzeta for a last-minute goal during an otherwise quiet outing in the loss. The assist marked Rego's second goal involvement across 24 league appearances (eight starts) this season. Despite his all-around value, he's not guaranteed a major role in future matches, with Mikel Jauregizar returning from suspension and potentially taking his place alongside Ruiz de Galarreta in the holding midfield zone.
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