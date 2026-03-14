Alejandro Rego News: No longer suspended
Rego is eligible again after being suspended for Saturday's match against Girona.
Rego has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the season, so he should have a chance to contend with Ruiz de Galarreta and Mikel Jauregizar for playing time in upcoming fixtures. In any case, the 22-year-old has little offensive upside as a holding midfielder who is prone to receiving yellow cards.
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