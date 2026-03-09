Alejandro Rego News: Set for suspension
Rego will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Rego picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Girona. The midfielder has been mainly a bench option for the Basques this season, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI atlhough he started a few games recently due to the injury of Ruiz de Galarreta.
