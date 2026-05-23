Alejandro Remiro Injury: Misses finale after warm-up issue

Remiro felt discomfort in his right calf during the warm-up and will not feature in Saturday's season finale against Espanyol.

Remiro was named in the starting XI but was forced to withdraw after feeling discomfort in his right calf during the warm-up process, ruling him out of the last league game of the season. Unai Marrero stepped in to start the game in his place. The goalkeeper will now undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will be able to join Spain's squad for the upcoming World Cup.