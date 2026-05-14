Alejandro Remiro News: Allows one goal
Remiro had four saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.
Remiro was stellar for most of the match but did let in a goal in the second half to cost Real Sociedad two points as they chase for a European spot for next season. The goalkeeper should have an easy time slowing down Valencia, a side which has only scored 39 goals in 36 La Liga matches.
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