Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Beaten three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Remiro recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid.

It's hard to blame Remiro for the three goals he conceded, although he could've done a bit more in the third one. The goalkeeper, who has a firm grip of the No. 1 role between the posts, should remain as the starter in a more favorable matchup against Osasuna on Sunday, March 15.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
