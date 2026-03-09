Alejandro Remiro News: Beaten three times in loss
Remiro recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid.
It's hard to blame Remiro for the three goals he conceded, although he could've done a bit more in the third one. The goalkeeper, who has a firm grip of the No. 1 role between the posts, should remain as the starter in a more favorable matchup against Osasuna on Sunday, March 15.
