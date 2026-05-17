Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes four Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Remiro allowed four goals while making two saves during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.

Remiro allowed two goals in each half as Sociedad dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for 10 saves over his last three starts. Remiro and company ender their season with a trip to Espanyol next weekend.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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