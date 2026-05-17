Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes four Sunday
Remiro allowed four goals while making two saves during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.
Remiro allowed two goals in each half as Sociedad dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for 10 saves over his last three starts. Remiro and company ender their season with a trip to Espanyol next weekend.
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