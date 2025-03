Remiro made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid.

Remiro nearly notched his 13th clean sheet of the season, but was beaten by a header in added time of the second half. He had a strong performance throughout as he made four saves in the match. Next in La Liga, he'll face off against Las Palmas, a team with 32 goals in 28 games.