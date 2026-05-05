Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Remiro recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla.

Remiro recorded two clearances and completed 30 passes. Over the last five games, he has accumulated 14 saves and four clearances, conceding eight goals. Next, he faces Betis, who have scored seven times in their last three matches.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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