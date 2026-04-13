Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes three in draw

Remiro recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Remiro made neither save nor clearance Saturday as Real Sociedad played to a 3-3 stalemate versus Deportivo Alaves. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 19 saves and four clearances while conceding 10 goals and recording one clean sheet. Remiro's next challenge is likely to come April 11 when Real Sociedad resume La Liga play versus Getafe.