Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes three in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Remiro recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Remiro made neither save nor clearance Saturday as Real Sociedad played to a 3-3 stalemate versus Deportivo Alaves. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 19 saves and four clearances while conceding 10 goals and recording one clean sheet. Remiro's next challenge is likely to come April 11 when Real Sociedad resume La Liga play versus Getafe.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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