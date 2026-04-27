Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes three in draw
Remiro made six saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Remiro would have a decent effort in net with his six saves, but ultimately faced too much pressure to keep Rayo from scoring, allowing three in the draw. This is a third straight outing for the goalie without a clean sheet, remaining at only three in 33 games this season. He will now prepare to face Sevilla, a team he allowed one goal against earlier in the season.
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