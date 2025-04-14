Alejandro Remiro News: Concedes twice in defeat

Remiro made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Mallorca.

Remiro allowed two goals while making one save in the loss against Mallorca. He did a poor job on the second goal as it seemed to be a routine save where he simply couldn't grasp the ball and it went through his hands. He has now failed to record a clean sheet in his last five La Liga appearances. Next, he'll face off against Villareal, a team with 53 goals in 31 games.