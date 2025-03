Remiro had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Remiro made three saves as he conceded twice in a 2-2 draw at Rayo Vallecano. So far this season, he has kept 12 clean sheets in La Liga but has only kept one in his last 12 matches in all competitions. In his last three away matches, he has conceded 10 goals.