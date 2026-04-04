Alejandro Remiro News: Four saves in 2-0 win
Remiro had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Levante.
Remiro kept just his third clean sheet of the season as they beat Levante 2-0. Two of those clean sheets have come in the last five games, and he has made at least three saves in each of the last four games in the league.
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