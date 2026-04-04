Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Four saves in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Remiro had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Levante.

Remiro kept just his third clean sheet of the season as they beat Levante 2-0. Two of those clean sheets have come in the last five games, and he has made at least three saves in each of the last four games in the league.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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