Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Remiro had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Betis.

Remiro delivered a strong performance despite conceding twice, making four saves, three of them from inside the box. However, his struggles this season continue, as he has now conceded in five straight matches. He has managed just one clean sheet across his last nine games and only three in 35 league appearances this season. He will next be in action against Girona on Thursday.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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