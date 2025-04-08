Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Remiro

Alejandro Remiro News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Remiro had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Las Palmas.

Remiro held Las Palmas to just a goal Sunday, making four saves in the process. He has allowed eight goals in the last five La Liga games played, making 19 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Mallorca on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad

