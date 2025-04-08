Alejandro Remiro News: Four saves in win
Remiro had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Las Palmas.
Remiro held Las Palmas to just a goal Sunday, making four saves in the process. He has allowed eight goals in the last five La Liga games played, making 19 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Mallorca on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now