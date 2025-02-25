Alejandro Remiro News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Remiro recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leganes.
Remiro had to make some big saves, mainly in the second half when Leganes decided to play with a more attacking approach, but the goalkeeper was solid every time he was needed. This was Remiro's first clean sheet since Jan. 13, but he'll have a tougher assignment next week when Real Sociedad visit Barcelona on Sunday.
