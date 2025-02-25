Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Remiro recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leganes.

Remiro had to make some big saves, mainly in the second half when Leganes decided to play with a more attacking approach, but the goalkeeper was solid every time he was needed. This was Remiro's first clean sheet since Jan. 13, but he'll have a tougher assignment next week when Real Sociedad visit Barcelona on Sunday.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now