Alejandro Remiro News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Remiro recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leganes.

Remiro had to make some big saves, mainly in the second half when Leganes decided to play with a more attacking approach, but the goalkeeper was solid every time he was needed. This was Remiro's first clean sheet since Jan. 13, but he'll have a tougher assignment next week when Real Sociedad visit Barcelona on Sunday.