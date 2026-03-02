Alejandro Remiro News: Keeps clean sheet versus Mallorca

Remiro had one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Mallorca.

Remiro did a good job stopping a distance shot while recording many passes as his team dominated possession Saturday. The keeper left his goal unbeaten for only the second time this season and first since Sept. 24. Additionally, he raised his total to 60 saves in 26 matches played. He'll face a couple of difficult tests with a Copa del Rey derby against Athletic coming before the next La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, who have scored the fourth-most goals in the league.