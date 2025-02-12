Alejandro Remiro News: No saves made Sunday

Remiro registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Espanyol.

Remiro failed to make a save Sunday, allowing just a goal against Espanyol in the win. He has conceded seven goals in the last four appearances, failing to keep a clean sheet in that span while also just making four saves in the process. The keeper will travel to Betis for the next La Liga clash on Sunday, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.