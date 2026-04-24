Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Only beaten by own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Remiro allowed a goal without making a save during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Remiro allowed the lone goal of the match via an own goal in the 29th minute. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for four saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three league starts. Sociedad head to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
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