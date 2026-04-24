Alejandro Remiro News: Only beaten by own goal
Remiro allowed a goal without making a save during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.
Remiro allowed the lone goal of the match via an own goal in the 29th minute. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for four saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three league starts. Sociedad head to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Remiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Remiro See More