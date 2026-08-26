Alejandro Remiro News: Records six saves
Remiro recorded seven saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.
Remiro conceded twice but still turned in six saves against Real Madrid on Wednesday. He's already up to 13 saves across his last two matches, adding two high claims while allowing five goals, a solid statistical start overall.
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