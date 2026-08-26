Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Records six saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Remiro recorded seven saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Remiro conceded twice but still turned in six saves against Real Madrid on Wednesday. He's already up to 13 saves across his last two matches, adding two high claims while allowing five goals, a solid statistical start overall.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Remiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Remiro See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023