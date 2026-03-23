Alejandro Remiro News: Seven saves Friday
Remiro recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss to Villarreal.
Remiro had a brutal match Friday. He faced 10 shots, stopped seven of them and still wasn't able to do anything to really influence the match. It's a frustrating for for the goalkeeper, who got no help from the team in front of him and was left to stem the tide alone. The volume is nice, but it's hard to be consistent while facing that many shots.
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