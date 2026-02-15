Alejandro Remiro News: Struggles versus Real Madrid
Remiro registered no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid.
Remiro had his worst performance of the season Saturday as he conceded four goals and made zero saves versus top of the table Real Madrid. Two of the goals were penalties scored by Vinicius Junior, and all four goals came within the first 50 minutes of the match. He has a great chance to bounce back Saturday versus last-place Oviedo, a side which has scored just 13 goals through 23 matches this season.
