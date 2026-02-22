Alejandro Remiro headshot

Alejandro Remiro News: Three saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Remiro recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Oviedo.

Remiro stopped three of the six shots he faced during Saturday's draw, struggling to really shut up shop in the second half. It was a day to forget for Remiro on the whole, as he struggled mightily against some shots he would want back. He faces some tough opponents in the coming weeks which could put him under pressure.

Alejandro Remiro
Real Sociedad
