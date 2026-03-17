Alejandro Remiro News: Three saves in win

Remiro made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Osasuna.

Remiro made three saves and conceded one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna, extending his run to two straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is often called into action, making clean sheets difficult to come by, having recorded 68 saves, conceded 42 goals and kept just two clean sheets in 28 appearances this season. He will look to secure his third clean sheet of the campaign against Villarreal on Friday.