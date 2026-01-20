Zendejas will aim to reappear in the Clausura week four clash with Necaxa on Jan. 31 assuming he avoids any setback. He has been perhaps the most important player on the squad over the past few seasons, with his attacking impact and set-piece skill reflected in six goals and three assists in league play during the previous six months. He'll likely earn a starting spot as soon as he's fully fit, hoping to help a team that has failed to score in three straight games. In that case, Alexis Gutierrez should drop to a bench role when the first-choice right winger is back.