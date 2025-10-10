Zendejas seems unlikely to see action in the friendlies against Ecuador and Australia during the international break. If he doesn't appear in those games, he'll be a doubt for the Liga MX derby against Cruz Azul. That would be a big concern for the Azulcremas, considering he was in great form with four goals and three assists over his last six matches played. While there's no other nominal right winger on the roster, his place could be occupied by Brian Rodriguez, Victor Davila or even Isaias Violante playing on their weaker side.