Zendejas' absence was a major blow to the team during the season kickoff, but he'll aim to be available at some point in the coming weeks. The key midfielder stood out in the previous campaign as a productive set-piece taker, totaling six goals and three assists over 16 matches played. He has struggled with muscular problems which have kept him from seeing consistent action since October, so his physical shape could be a concern in the short term. Alexis Gutierrez may benefit from any time Zendejas is forced to miss after filling in for him against Xolos.